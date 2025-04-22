48 couples tie knot in mass marriage ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) As many as 48 couples from Faisalabad and Chiniot districts tied the knot

in the 2nd phase of mass marriage ceremony held here on Tuesday under

‘Punjab Dhee Rani Programme'.

The Social Welfare & Baitul Maal department organized the ceremony, in

which 37 Muslim and 5 Christian couples from Faisalabad district and 7 couples

Chiniot district, married.

Former MPA Faqir Hussain Dogar, Qudsia Zia, Director General Social Welfare

Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir,

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, former MNA Abid Sher Ali, Mian

Abdul Manan, Haji Akram Ansari, former MPA Najma Afzal, Rana Ali Abbas, former

deputy mayor Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf were also present.

All the couples were given Rs 100,000 as 'salami' and Rs 122,000 for dowry

on behalf of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The brides and grooms were also given gifts including wedding dress and artificial

jewelry. They expressed their gratitude to CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for gifts.

On the occasion, former MNA Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that CM Punjab was

following the vision of eliminating deprivation in the society.

He said the Punjab Dhee Rani Program was a great way to marry the daughters

of poor in a dignified manner.

Director General Social Welfare Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that mass marriage

ceremonies were being arranged across the province under the second phase

and there was a program for arranging mass weddings of 3,000 couples across

the province.

A cake was also cut and prayers were offered for the country's progress and security.