48 Couples Tie Knot In Mass Marriage Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) As many as 48 couples from Faisalabad and Chiniot districts tied the knot
in the 2nd phase of mass marriage ceremony held here on Tuesday under
‘Punjab Dhee Rani Programme'.
The Social Welfare & Baitul Maal department organized the ceremony, in
which 37 Muslim and 5 Christian couples from Faisalabad district and 7 couples
Chiniot district, married.
Former MPA Faqir Hussain Dogar, Qudsia Zia, Director General Social Welfare
Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir,
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, former MNA Abid Sher Ali, Mian
Abdul Manan, Haji Akram Ansari, former MPA Najma Afzal, Rana Ali Abbas, former
deputy mayor Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf were also present.
All the couples were given Rs 100,000 as 'salami' and Rs 122,000 for dowry
on behalf of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The brides and grooms were also given gifts including wedding dress and artificial
jewelry. They expressed their gratitude to CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for gifts.
On the occasion, former MNA Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that CM Punjab was
following the vision of eliminating deprivation in the society.
He said the Punjab Dhee Rani Program was a great way to marry the daughters
of poor in a dignified manner.
Director General Social Welfare Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that mass marriage
ceremonies were being arranged across the province under the second phase
and there was a program for arranging mass weddings of 3,000 couples across
the province.
A cake was also cut and prayers were offered for the country's progress and security.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
48 couples tie knot in mass marriage ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will nerve leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Two cops gunned down12 minutes ago
-
Government establishes National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA); FIA Cyber Wing Dissolved12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin continues anti-encroachment drive12 minutes ago
-
NUML spring festival kicks off in a vibrant celebration of colors, culture, and unity12 minutes ago
-
DEOC issues heatwave advisory, directs emergency measures22 minutes ago
-
PEC approves formation of Young Engineers National Forum to empower future engineering leaders22 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye37 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur41 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to its heroes on Ghazi Week42 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over Jamshoro van accident42 minutes ago