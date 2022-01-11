UrduPoint.com

48 Criminals Nabbed In A Day In Vehari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 08:15 PM

48 criminals nabbed in a day in Vehari

The district police on Tuesday launched a crackdown against criminals in their jurisdictions and claimed to have arrested 48 criminals with 2500 liters of liquor, 6060 grams of hashish, 2 pistols, 2 lakh looted money and some other valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The district police on Tuesday launched a crackdown against criminals in their jurisdictions and claimed to have arrested 48 criminals with 2500 liters of liquor, 6060 grams of hashish, 2 pistols, 2 lakh looted money and some other valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.

According to Police spokesman all arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

Macron Chooses Paris, Home to Charlie Hebdo, to Ho ..

Macron Chooses Paris, Home to Charlie Hebdo, to Host House of Caricatures - Repo ..

6 minutes ago
 Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Air Cargo Global ..

Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Air Cargo Global Demand - Int'l. Air Transport ..

6 minutes ago
 Man dies in road accident

Man dies in road accident

6 minutes ago
 FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recove ..

FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recovery rate 100%: Eng Bashir

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' test ..

Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' tests mandatory

8 minutes ago
 28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.