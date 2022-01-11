48 criminals nabbed in a day in Vehari

The district police on Tuesday launched a crackdown against criminals in their jurisdictions and claimed to have arrested 48 criminals with 2500 liters of liquor, 6060 grams of hashish, 2 pistols, 2 lakh looted money and some other valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The district police on Tuesday launched a crackdown against criminals in their jurisdictions and claimed to have arrested 48 criminals with 2500 liters of liquor, 6060 grams of hashish, 2 pistols, 2 lakh looted money and some other valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.

According to Police spokesman all arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases.