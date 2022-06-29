48 dengue suspects bring to Rawalpindi hospitals within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The number of dengue suspects at the district hospital's dengue ward continuously increased while the District Health Authority had made arrangements to control the situation.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday said that 48 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which three were declared probable.

Giving details of the suspects, he informed that Wah General Hospital had recorded nine, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,(THQ)Taxila eight, THQ Gujjar Khan six, THQ Kotli Sattian and Benazir Bhutto Hospital each four, THQ Kahutta three while two probable cases were listed at Holy Family Hospital of total five suspects and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi registered three suspects including one probable patient.

The health officer said all efforts were being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding, "Dengue fever situation is under control, and the threat of dengue fever spread will end with the weather conditions.

