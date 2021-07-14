48 development projects over Rs 5bn approved for Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The first meeting of Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) of the fiscal year was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal at Conference Room of his office here on Wednesday.

In the video-link meeting, Deputy Commisioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr. Khurram Shehzad and other administrative officers of Bahawalpur division were also present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that 48 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs 5.

135 billion have been approved for the division.

The meeting approved 11 development projects of Bahawalpur district, 34 development projects of Rahim Yar Khan district and 3 development projects of Bahawalnagar district.

Commissioner said that Punjab Government has earmarked a huge amount for the development projects of South Punjab in the budget of fiscal year 2021-22. The Punjab government has planned to continue the economic growth in the province at the same rate .

He said that all development projects should be completed on time and all the processes relevant to development projects should be monitored effectively.