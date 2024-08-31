48 district & sessions judges reshuffled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Forty-eight district and sessions judges were reshuffled across Punjab on Saturday.

According to a notification, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Syed Ali Imran was transferred from Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan, Naseem Virk was appointed as D&SJ Lahore.

Three ATC judges working in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha -- Khalid Arshad, Ejaz Asif and Muhammad Abbas -- were directed to report to the Lahore High Court immediately.

Anti-Corruption Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta and District and Sessions Judge Mianwali Qaiser Butt were also directed to report to the high court. Similarly, Sessions Judge Raja Ghazanfar Ali was transferred from Jhelum to Okara, DG District Judiciary Sarfraz Akhtar was posted as Sessions Judge Bahawalpur.