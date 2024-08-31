Open Menu

48 District & Sessions Judges Reshuffled

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM

48 district & sessions judges reshuffled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Forty-eight district and sessions judges were reshuffled across Punjab on Saturday.

According to a notification, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Syed Ali Imran was transferred from Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan, Naseem Virk was appointed as D&SJ Lahore.

Three ATC judges working in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha -- Khalid Arshad, Ejaz Asif and Muhammad Abbas -- were directed to report to the Lahore High Court immediately.

Anti-Corruption Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta and District and Sessions Judge Mianwali Qaiser Butt were also directed to report to the high court. Similarly, Sessions Judge Raja Ghazanfar Ali was transferred from Jhelum to Okara, DG District Judiciary Sarfraz Akhtar was posted as Sessions Judge Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Jhelum Mianwali From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

8 minutes ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

37 minutes ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

4 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

4 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

7 hours ago
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

20 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

20 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan