48 FIRs, Registered For Violating Dengue SOPs In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority(DHA) registered 48 FIRs and sealed 11 premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Thursday said that the health department in collaboration with concerned departments, issued tickets to seven and imposed a fine of Rs 176,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

At that time, the health officer said that 76 patients were admitted to various health facilities in the district, out of which 46 have been confirmed while 270 have been discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that after 15 more positive cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rose to 316.

The health officer said that most of the cases have been reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar Town areas where necessary response activities are being carried out to eradicate the larvae.

He urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

