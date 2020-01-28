48 held for refilling gas in Rawalpindi

Police raided different illegal gas refilling points here on Tuesday and seized the refilling instruments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Police raided different illegal gas refilling points here on Tuesday and seized the refilling instruments.

According to details, police of different localities conducted raid and arrested 48 persons on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik has directed to launch a crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.