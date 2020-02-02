48 housing schemes legal, 203 illegal in Rwp district

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes in order to save their hard-earned money from being looted at the hands of fraudsters as only 48 housing projects are illegal while 203 private housing societies are illegal in Rawalpindi district including 79 in RDA jurisdiction, 46 in Potohar Town, 49 in Murree, 24 in Taxila and five in Gujar Khan area.

According to a RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the list of all legal and illegal housing projects is available on RDA's official website authority.

The RDA had issued final warnings to the illegal societies and a crackdown had also been launched against the rules violators, he added.

"Notices were issued to the administrations of all illegal housing societies directing them to stop the sale of plots, their advertising campaigns and shut their offices immediately," he said.

To a question he said, the layout plans of all legal housing societies were being uploaded on RDA's official website.

48 legal housing schemes are Foreign Office Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Pakistan Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Housing Society, PIA Officers Co-operative Housing Society,PARC Cooperative Housing Scheme, Golden Jubilee Cooperative Housing Society, Bahria Town (Phase-I,II&III-Partially), Kehkashan Town, Clifton Town, Up-Country Enclosure, Sanober City, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Doctors Cooperative Housing Society, ABAD Cooperative Housing Society, Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Municipal Corporation Cooperative Housing Scheme (Sector A&B), Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society Morgah, Gulshan-e-Fatima, Shifa Cooperative Housing Scheme, T&T Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Rawalpindi Railway Employees Cooperate Housing Society Loi Bher, Fazaia Housing Scheme, Gangal, Garden Villas Dhagal, Kohsar View Housing Project, Rabia Banglows Kotha Kalan, Safari Villas-IKotha Kalan, Safari Villas-II, Bostan Avenue Housing Project, Army Welfare Housing Scheme (DHA-1), Khudadad City, Eastridge Housing Scheme, Tarnol Housing Scheme Nasrala & Chahan, Safari Enclave II (Land Sub Division), Elite Reverie, Mumtaz City (Revised) Pind Nasrala, Top City (Revised), Federation of Railway Employees & others Cooperative Society Chaklala, CBR Cooperative Society, Bahria Town Phase-VIII (Partially), University Town Pvt.

Ltd. Bajnial, Bahria ParadiseKotha Kalan, Faisal Town Chahan, Barkat, Commoner Sky Gardens Housing Scheme, Murree Kathaar, Mengal, Gandhara City Pind Nasrala, Taj Residenica Kaak, Capital Smart City Mandwal, Airport Green Garden Bijnial, Multi Gardens Taxila and Taj Residencia (Extension) Sheikhpur.

He said, all private housing societies other than the aforementioned societies stands unapproved in District Rawalpindi.