48 Kg Hashish Seized; Two Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:00 PM

48 kg hashish seized; two held

SARGODHA, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have seized 48 kg hashish from a car, in the limits of Miani police station.

During checking at the entrance and exit points, Bhalwal Circle police headed by DSP Malik Ghulam Abbas intercepted a car (AND-158) near Midh Morh and recovered 42 kg hashish and 6 kg opium from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The police have arrested two accused identified as Zaheer Ahmad and Zafar Iqbal of Kotli (Azad Kashmir) with impounding their vehicle.

A case has been registered against the accused.

