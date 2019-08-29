48 kgs hashish seized,two arrested in Sargodha

Olice foiled a smuggling bid and recovered narcotics from Miani police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) -:Police foiled a smuggling bid and recovered narcotics from Miani police limits.

Police said Thursday that the Bhalwal circle police team stopped a suspected car near Midh Morr and during checking it recovered 42 kilograms hashish and 6 kg opium from the car.

Police arrested two accused Zaheer Ahmad s/o Shoukat Ali and Zafar Iqbal s/o Muhammad Sharif r/o Kotli (Azad Kashmir) and impounded the vehicle.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.