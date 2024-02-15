48 kids die of Pneumonia in 45 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A total of forty-eight kids died of Pneumonia in Children Complex in 45 days.

Medical Superintendent Children Complex, Dr Kamran Asif told this news agency on Thursday that the kids died since January 1 to Feb 15.

He stated that 1405 patients reported in Inpatient department (IPDs) while 212 visited Outpatient department (OPD) within this period in the health facility.

In last 24 hours, 13 patients visited each OPD and IPD and 12 recovered, he concluded.