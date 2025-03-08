4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan' s Zhob, surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Zhob district of Balochistan and its surrounding areas on early Saturday morning, causing widespread panic among local residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located 135 kilometers southeast of Zhob, private news channels reported.

As the tremors struck, people rushed out of their homes and offices in fear.

However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks.