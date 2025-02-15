4.8-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Azad Kashmir, Murree, and surrounding areas on Saturday.
According to a private news channel and the seismological center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.8.
Panic spread among residents, who rushed out of their homes reciting Kalma Tayyaba.
No reports of casualties or property damage have been received so far.
