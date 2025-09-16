Open Menu

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Parts Of Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was felt in several areas of Punjab, including Multan, on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel and the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), tremors were reported from different districts across the province.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located 126 kilometers west of Multan at a depth of 55 kilometers.

