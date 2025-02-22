Open Menu

48 Miscreants In Kurram Arrested: IGP Told

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) At least 48 miscreants in Kurram tribal district has been arrested and further actions would continue to ensure lasting peace in the region.

This was told during a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed in Kohat district where they chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in Kurram.

The meeting assessed the latest law and order developments, recent incidents, and the measures taken to address them, said an official communique issued here.

It was decided during the meeting that operations against terrorist elements involved in recent incidents would be further intensified.

The protection of citizens' lives and property, along with efforts to improve their quality of life, will remain a top priority, and peace will be restored in all circumstances.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law enforcement agencies are implementing a comprehensive strategy to eliminate miscreants effectively. Additionally, the crackdown on those providing support and facilitation to such elements is being tightened.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reiterated that there was no room for miscreants or their facilitators, and all individuals involved would be held accountable under the law.

