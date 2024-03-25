4.8 Mln Ration Bags Distributed, 6132 Profiteers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the provincial government is successfully continuing the Nighaban Ramzan package for providing relief to deserving families during the holy month of fasting and so far 4.8 million ration bags have been delivered to the needy people at their doorsteps.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman chaired an important meeting held at the Civil Secretariat to review the Ramzan package and price control measures.
The administrative secretaries of departments of industries, agriculture, additional IG Special Branch, Chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting, while the additional chief secretary, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.
Officials briefed the meeting that 6,132 person were arrested and 2109 cases were registered in the crackdown over profiteers in Ramzan, and the price magistrates checked nine hundred thousand places and imposed fines of Rs.
75 million over violations.
The Chief Secretary said that the delivery of ration bags at doorsteps under the Ramzan package was a big challenge, adding that the role of administrative officers in the successful implementation of the program was commendable. He also praised the Punjab Information Technology board for ensuring transparency in the Ramzan package through digital monitoring. The meeting decided that certificates of appreciation would be issued to the 10 best performing districts in connection with delivery of ration bags.
The secretaries of industries and agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, the crackdown on profiteers was underway across the province. They said that due to effective monitoring and administrative measures, the prices of potatoes, tomatoes and other vegetables are decreasing. They mentioned that more than 1.5 million consumers had benefited from the agriculture fair price shops established in Ramzan bazaars.
