48 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :About 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16274 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 353909 people were screened for the virus till November 12, out of which 48 more were reported positive.

As many as 15782 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 155 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.