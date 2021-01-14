UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

48 More Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

48 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 48 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 649 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 649 active COVID-19 patients, 37 were admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmshoro, while rest of them were isolated at their homes, officials said and added that positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded at 6 percent in Hyderabad district.

  The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain the virus. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 15 violations of CO ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Japan to cooperate on fuel ammonia, carbon re ..

31 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations commence tomorrow

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.