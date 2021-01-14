HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 48 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 649 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 649 active COVID-19 patients, 37 were admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmshoro, while rest of them were isolated at their homes, officials said and added that positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded at 6 percent in Hyderabad district.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain the virus.