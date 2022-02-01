UrduPoint.com

48 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

February 01, 2022

As many as 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 628 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,008 while 26,204 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 32 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 7 at General Hospital. He further said that 952 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

