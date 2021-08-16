UrduPoint.com

48 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

48 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

As many as 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30700 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30700 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 989910 people were screened for the virus till August 16 out of which 48 more were reported positive.

As many as 295449 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 335 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

