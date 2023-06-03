UrduPoint.com

48 Power Pilferers Nabbed In One Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

48 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 48 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 82,000 electricity units, informed the MEPCO official here on Saturday.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while cases were got registered against 32 of them over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the official added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

31 minutes ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

3 hours ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.