48 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 48 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 82,000 electricity units, informed the MEPCO official here on Saturday.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while cases were got registered against 32 of them over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the official added.