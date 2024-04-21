Open Menu

48 Power Thieves Nabbed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle, claimed to

have caught 48 power pilferers and lodged 67 cases during the current

drive against power pilferage.

The FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that its teams raided various areas of the circle and caught power pilferers. He said the authorities caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while

stealing electricity through main electricity lines and tampering with meters.

He said that three consumers were booked in a day in Shahpur for electricity theft .

He added that nine power pilferers were also arrested.

