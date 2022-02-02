UrduPoint.com

48 Professional Beggars Booked During Ongoing Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 07:44 PM

48 professional beggars booked during ongoing operation

The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and as many as 48 beggars arrested as professional beggars not only affected traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also created fear of accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and as many as 48 beggars arrested as professional beggars not only affected traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also created fear of accidents. According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 48 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace.

"Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also create fear of accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added. As the society would improve and the traffic flow would also improve, he said

