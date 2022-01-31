UrduPoint.com

48 Professional Beggars Held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The police under a crackdown against professional beggars on Monday conducted raids in different areas and arrested 48 professional beggars.

According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the anti-beggary squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along withtheir respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 48 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special anti-beggary squad was working hard to end this menace. "Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also create fear of accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added.

