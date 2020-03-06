UrduPoint.com
48 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:53 PM

48 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine amounting to Rs 74,000 on 48 profiteers in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) -:price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine amounting to Rs 74,000 on 48 profiteers in the city.

According to Spokesperson,the officer along with team checked prices of various essential items in different areas including Jhang road, Mansoorabad, Bawa Chak, Gulistan Colony and others and found 48 shopkeepers/vendors selling items on exorbitant rates and imposed them fine on the spot.

