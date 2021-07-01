UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

48 Rescue Officials Regularized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:20 PM

48 rescue officials regularized

Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday regularized 48 rescue officials, including 39 safety officers, eight control room incharges and one training instructor on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday regularized 48 rescue officials, including 39 safety officers, eight control room incharges and one training instructor on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee.

The DG PESD congratulated officers on their regularization and said that this was an acknowledgement of their services.

He hoped that this step would provide them with greater motivation and a sense of safetyto work with greater commitment and devotion.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Karim given responsibility as Focal Person on Inve ..

3 minutes ago

PSB sets up BsB for Tokyo Olympics

3 minutes ago

Bilawal has belittled himself for petty vested int ..

3 minutes ago

North Korea's Kim Says Wants to Strengthen Strateg ..

3 minutes ago

Jordanian Court Refuses to Summon Princes as Witne ..

6 minutes ago

Trudeau Congratulates Canadians on National Holida ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.