48 rescue officials regularized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday regularized 48 rescue officials, including 39 safety officers, eight control room incharges and one training instructor on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee.

The DG PESD congratulated officers on their regularization and said that this was an acknowledgement of their services.

He hoped that this step would provide them with greater motivation and a sense of safetyto work with greater commitment and devotion.