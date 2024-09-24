48 Retailers Held For Overpricing Essentials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) At least 48 shopkeepers were arrested over the violation of the Price Control Act last week.
Focal Person Riaz Hussain Anjum said here Tuesday that price control magistrates, during a crackdown on profiteers, had registered cases against retailers and sealed 11 shops.
The magistrates held overall 3,739 inspections in various markets and bazaars, took action against 419 profiteers, and imposed Rs 2.9 million on 282 retailers. They also took action against 345 retailers for not displaying price lists.
