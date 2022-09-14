UrduPoint.com

48 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering, Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:09 PM

District Administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 48 shopkeepers from various localities of the provincial capital for profiteering and erecting encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 48 shopkeepers from various localities of the provincial capital for profiteering and erecting encroachments.

The administration has also arrested managers of five fuelling stations on G.T. Road and Hayatabad for least gauge.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration conducted raids in Hayatabad, interior city, Gulbahar and on Charsadda Road, Kohat Road, G.T. Road, Dalzak Road and other localities and arrested 48 shopkeepers for profiteering and erecting encroachments.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, grocers and encroachment mafia.

The DC Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for consecutive inspection of bazaars across the district and taking stern action against profiteers.

