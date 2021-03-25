UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

48 Shopkeepers Arrested, Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:17 PM

48 shopkeepers arrested, shops sealed over SOPs violation

District administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 48 shopkeepers and sealed 17 shops over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) while 62 individuals were also fined over not wearing safety masks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 48 shopkeepers and sealed 17 shops over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) while 62 individuals were also fined over not wearing safety masks.

District administration has launched a crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive SOPs and for this purpose, the officers of district administration are bazaars and inspecting shops to ensure the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

In this connection, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration visited bazaars, BRT stations and bus stations of their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 48 shopkeepers while 17 shops were sealed.

A manager of Family Park situated on G.T. Road was also arrested over the violation of SOPs.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs will continue to ensure the implementation of the officially announced SOPs.

He appealed both the trading community and general public to avoid crowding and adherence to SOPs, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Family

Recent Stories

170km long Jeep race course ready for challenge: C ..

3 minutes ago

UN allocates $14 million for Rohingya refugees lef ..

3 minutes ago

Audit authorities asked to focus performance, avoi ..

4 minutes ago

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.