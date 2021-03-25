48 shopkeepers arrested, shops sealed over SOPs violation

District administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 48 shopkeepers and sealed 17 shops over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) while 62 individuals were also fined over not wearing safety masks

District administration has launched a crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive SOPs and for this purpose, the officers of district administration are bazaars and inspecting shops to ensure the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

In this connection, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration visited bazaars, BRT stations and bus stations of their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 48 shopkeepers while 17 shops were sealed.

A manager of Family Park situated on G.T. Road was also arrested over the violation of SOPs.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs will continue to ensure the implementation of the officially announced SOPs.

He appealed both the trading community and general public to avoid crowding and adherence to SOPs, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.