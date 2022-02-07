UrduPoint.com

48 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering, Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 84,500 on 48 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 84,500 on 48 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration on Monday said that the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs84,500 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

