48 shops, 5 hotels sealed over SOPs violations in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 48 shops and five hotels over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Asiya Gull said that action was being taken against violators of Corona SOPs in the district.

She said six shops in Kasur, 17 in Kot Radha Kishan and 20 shops and 5 hotels in Pattoki Tehsil had been sealed over violations.

The DC clarified that only one member of a family at a time would be allowed to enter medical stores, department stores, shopping malls and a formal notification had also been issued by the Commissioner Lahore Division in this regard.

The district government would ensure its implementation in all cases and strict action would be taken against the violators, she added.