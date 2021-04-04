UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

48 Shops, 5 Hotels Sealed Over SOPs Violations In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 60 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

48 shops, 5 hotels sealed over SOPs violations in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 48 shops and five hotels over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Asiya Gull said that action was being taken against violators of Corona SOPs in the district.

She said six shops in Kasur, 17 in Kot Radha Kishan and 20 shops and 5 hotels in Pattoki Tehsil had been sealed over violations.

The DC clarified that only one member of a family at a time would be allowed to enter medical stores, department stores, shopping malls and a formal notification had also been issued by the Commissioner Lahore Division in this regard.

The district government would ensure its implementation in all cases and strict action would be taken against the violators, she added.

Related Topics

Lahore Kasur Pattoki Kot Radha Kishan Sunday Family All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority to highlight UAE’s rol ..

40 minutes ago

Oman reports new 3,139 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deat ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 752 declarations for Expo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.