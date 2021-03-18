UrduPoint.com
48 Shops, Marriage Halls Sealed In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed as many as 48 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on violation of anti-coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed 12 shops and as many restaurants in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 11 shops and four marriage halls in his jurisdiction.�AC Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed nine shops in Cantt area, and imposed Rs 10,000 fine over SOPs violation.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

More Stories From Pakistan

