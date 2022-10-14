48 smoke-emitting vehicles fined,6 impounded

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The anti-smog squad challaned 48 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke and causing smog during the last 24 hours.

According to district information office press release issued here on Friday,under the leadership of Secretary Regional Transport Authority,Kasur,Hafiz Usman Ahmed,the anti smog squad,during checking on various highways, imposed Rs26,000 fine on 48 smoke-emitting vehicles.

The team also impounded six vehicles and sent to concerned police stations.