48 Traders Arrested For Profiteering In One Day

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The district administration has intensified crackdown on artificial price-hiking and arrested 48 traders in one day over profiteering in Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that the price control magistrates conducted surprise checking in various markets and bazaars and imposed a total fine of Rs. 178500 on 83 shopkeepers.

During this operation, 48 traders were also arrested on overpricing the essential food items besides sealing 34 shops and getting cases registered against 4 butchers and chicken meat sellers.

He said that price control magistrates would remain active in the field throughout Ramzan to monitor and regulate food prices.

The traders who would not mend their way of profiteering would spend their Eid behind the bars, he added.

