48 Villages Electrified In FESCO Region During September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 09:36 PM

48 villages electrified in FESCO region during September

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 48 villages across its region during September 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 48 villages across its region during September 2022.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh in a statement said here on Tuesday that Rs.61.073 million were spent on electrification of 48 villages whereas 4 High Tension (HT) proposals were completed with an estimated cost of Rs.97.836 million in addition to spending Rs.54.323 million on the completion of 62 Low Tension (LT) proposals during this period.

Giving some details, he said that 2 feeders were completed in Jhang with an estimated cost of Rs. 59.741 million while Rs.4.745 million were spent on 1 feeder in Sargodha and Rs.33.350 million on 1 feeder in Mianwali.

He said Rs.9.749 million were expended on electrification of 9 villages in Faisalabad, Rs.

14.998 million on electrification of 10 villages in Jhang, Rs 19.749 million on electrification of 17 villages in Mianwali and Rs.16.577 million on electrification of 12 new villages in Sargodha.

Similarly, 29 LT proposals were completed with Rs.22.711 million in Faisalabad circle, 18 LT proposals with Rs.17.632 million in Jhang, 8 LT proposals with Rs 8.397 million in Sargodha and 7 LT proposals with Rs.5.583 million in Mianwali circle, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed has appreciated the performance of Project Construction Directorate and directed its staff to complete more projects with the same dedication so that maximum relief could be provided to the FESCO consumers.

