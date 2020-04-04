UrduPoint.com
48 Wheat Procurement Centres Set Up Across Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq said that 48 wheat procurement centres have been established to procure 684, 517 metric ton wheat from growers across the division.

He said that Divisional administration has started taking steps for wheat procurement drive and added that the government would purchase each grain of wheat from growers.

He directed to call revenue staff and employees of other departments on duty for wheat drive.

He directed to adopt all preventive measures while wheat harvesting drive to avert from corona virus.

While giving briefing to Commissioner, Deputy Director food Ikram Ahmed said that 500 gunny bags per grower to be given at each centre.

He said that gunny bags strength could be enhanced according per requirement.

He said that 'gurdwari' condition has been ended in wheat procurement drive.

He said that Rs 1400 per mound wheat price fixed while Rs 9 per 100 kg will be paid as delivery fee and added that all arrangements are finalized in this regard.

APP /sak1045 hrs

