480 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In DI Khan Under Safe City Project
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, has unveiled that 480 CCTV cameras will be installed at 88 locations across the city under the Safe City Project.
Talking to media persons here at his office, he said the work on the initiative was already underway.
The RPO said the provincial government was introducing landmark policing and welfare projects that will leave a lasting impact on the region. He confirmed that reconstruction of seven police stations in Dera is near completion, while additional projects — including the construction of new police stations — are in the pipeline.
Recalling the sacrifices of the force, he said Dera police had stood firm against terrorism in extremely difficult circumstances, laying down their lives to protect the country and its people. “Rule of law and welfare of the police force remain our top priorities,” he emphasized.
The RPO said that, under directives of the provincial government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, several welfare measures have been launched. Tenders have been issued for development projects like reconstruction of police stations including Dera Town, City, Gomal University, Yarik, Cantt-I, Shor Kot (Saddar), and Paharpur. Other schemes cover construction of residential barracks for constables, boundary walls, DPO and RPO offices, a traffic headquarters, command-and-control center, and a police facilitation center in Dera.
He noted that work on Tank Police Lines, damaged in a terrorist attack, has already been completed. To further enhance security, six new check-posts are being established on the Dera–Tank road and four on Darazinda road, along with repairs of existing facilities.
The RPO also disclosed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approved a proposal for induction of 600 new constables in Dera and 200 in Tank, with cabinet approval expected soon. “This will directly strengthen our ability to counter crime and terrorism,” he said.
Highlighting welfare initiatives, he said the salaries of KP police have now been brought on par with Punjab police, while the force is being equipped with modern vehicles, APCs, thermal cameras, advanced weapons, ammunition, bulletproof jackets, and helmets. Partnerships have also been signed with schools, colleges, universities, and hospitals to provide quality education and healthcare for police families, while financial assistance is being extended for the marriage of police officials' daughters.
On promotions and compensation, he said that 23 assistant sub-inspectors had been elevated to sub-inspector rank and 28 head constables to assistant sub-inspector under the structured promotion system. Meanwhile, the compensation package for police martyrs has been raised from Rs10 million to Rs11 million. Families of fallen officers were also presented with cheques of Rs 50,000 and gifts during Police Martyrs Day.
Appealing the public for cooperation, the RPO said peace could not be achieved without citizen support. “We urge people to report crime, terrorism, and especially facilitators of terrorists,” he said. “Where there is peace, there will be business, prosperity, and a better life. Despite challenges, Dera police will continue to fulfill their duties and meet the expectations of the people.”
