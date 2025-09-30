Open Menu

480 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In DIKhan Under Safe City Project: CM’s Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM

480 CCTV cameras to be installed in DIKhan under Safe City Project: CM’s spokesman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a comprehensive policing and security development plan in Dera Ismail Khan to further strengthen law and order and facilitate citizens under the Safe City Project.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, the Spokesman of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faraz Mughal, said that as many as 480 CCTV cameras would be installed at 88 different locations across Dera Ismail Khan for modern surveillance and crime control.

He said the provincial government was also reconstructing seven police stations in the district, with more to be established in the coming phases, while construction work on six new check posts along Dera–Tank Road and four on Darazinda Road was also in progress.

Faraz Mughal said that the government had approved the establishment of a traffic headquarters, command and control centre, and facilitation centre in Dera to improve policing standards and ensure better services for the people.

He added that the Chief Minister had accorded approval for the recruitment of 600 constables in Dera Ismail Khan and 200 in Tank to strengthen the police force.

The spokesman said Dera police had rendered great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, and the government’s foremost priority was the welfare and facilitation of police personnel.

Recent Stories

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

52 minutes ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

59 minutes ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

1 hour ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

2 hours ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

2 hours ago
 ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan