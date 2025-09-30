480 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In DIKhan Under Safe City Project: CM’s Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a comprehensive policing and security development plan in Dera Ismail Khan to further strengthen law and order and facilitate citizens under the Safe City Project.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, the Spokesman of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faraz Mughal, said that as many as 480 CCTV cameras would be installed at 88 different locations across Dera Ismail Khan for modern surveillance and crime control.
He said the provincial government was also reconstructing seven police stations in the district, with more to be established in the coming phases, while construction work on six new check posts along Dera–Tank Road and four on Darazinda Road was also in progress.
Faraz Mughal said that the government had approved the establishment of a traffic headquarters, command and control centre, and facilitation centre in Dera to improve policing standards and ensure better services for the people.
He added that the Chief Minister had accorded approval for the recruitment of 600 constables in Dera Ismail Khan and 200 in Tank to strengthen the police force.
The spokesman said Dera police had rendered great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, and the government’s foremost priority was the welfare and facilitation of police personnel.
