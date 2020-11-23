UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

480 Kanal Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants In Jalalpur Pirwala

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:06 PM

480 kanal land retrieved from illegal occupants in Jalalpur Pirwala

District administration retrieved 480 kanal land from land grabbers in Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :District administration retrieved 480 kanal land from land grabbers in Jalalpur Pirwala.

According to official sources, the operation against land mafia was conducted at three different sites including Chak No 61, 62 and 63 M.

The total price of the retrieved land is stated Rs 900 million. Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz led the operation. He also got cases registered against the land mafia.

The operation was conducted following instruction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

Related Topics

Price Jalalpur Pirwala From Million

Recent Stories

Govt employees not to share information on social ..

3 seconds ago

BBoIT set up its regional office in Karachi for pr ..

5 seconds ago

Russia Hopes for Europe's Goodwill After US Withdr ..

6 seconds ago

5 held over rash driving

9 seconds ago

People of Pakistan united on Kashmir issue: Govern ..

3 minutes ago

Gilani phones Bilawal to apprise about PDM public ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.