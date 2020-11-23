480 kanal land retrieved from illegal occupants in Jalalpur Pirwala

District administration retrieved 480 kanal land from land grabbers in Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :District administration retrieved 480 kanal land from land grabbers in Jalalpur Pirwala.

According to official sources, the operation against land mafia was conducted at three different sites including Chak No 61, 62 and 63 M.

The total price of the retrieved land is stated Rs 900 million. Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz led the operation. He also got cases registered against the land mafia.

The operation was conducted following instruction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak.