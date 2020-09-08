480 kg polythene plastic bags seized during raids on markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday seized 480 Kilogram of polythene plastic bags during raids in various localities of the city.

According to details, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Inayatullah Khan inspected various shops in Bhadnamari area.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Abdul Wali inspected various shops in University Town area and AAC Habibullah inspected various shops in Karkhano market.

AAC Shah Wazir inspected various shops on Landa road and Charsadda road.

During raids 480 kg polythene bags were seized and shopkeepers were arrested.

Due to environmental hazards , the provincial government has banned use of polythene plastic bags and the district administration has launched operation against plastic shopping bags following instructions by the government.

Deputy Commissioner has warned strict action against shopkeepers for using polythene plastic bags.