480-kg substandard ghee destroyed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown on substandard and unhygienic food items in Gujrat under the directives of Director General Punjab Food Authority Mohammad Asim Javed and Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk.

During an inspection on GT Road in Lala Musa, food safety teams, led by Additional Director Operations Gujranwala Mohammad Sajjad Gondal and Deputy Director Operations Gujrat, confiscated and destroyed 480 kg of unhealthy ghee being sold under various brand Names. Heavy fines were imposed on the vendors.

Authorities also inspected multiple food outlets serving Sehri and Iftar, imposing fines of up to Rs 100,000 for using prohibited food colors, poor-quality oil, and banned Chinese salt.

A PFA spokesperson emphasized that food safety measures would be strictly enforced during Ramadan. The DG PFA directed officials to tighten inspections to ensure the availability of safe and quality food for the public.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed authorities to continue taking action against those selling substandard food items to protect public health.