UrduPoint.com

480-kg Unhygienic Meat Seized, 2 Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 04:59 PM

480-kg unhygienic meat seized, 2 held

The patrolling police arrested two accused during special checking near Sahuwala and recovered 480kg unhygienic meat from a car, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The patrolling police arrested two accused during special checking near Sahuwala and recovered 480kg unhygienic meat from a car, here on Monday.

The accused were identified as Zeeshan and Saleem, who were bringing meat from Chiniot for selling it in market.

On being informed by police, Veterinary Officer Dr. Ahsan Tassawar Cheema, along with his team, reached the spot amd declared the meat unhygienic after checking.

A case has been registered in Ugoki police station on the complaint of veterinary officer.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Chiniot Armenian Dram Market From

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses anti-dengue campaign

Meeting discusses anti-dengue campaign

23 seconds ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani steps down as Opposition Leade ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani steps down as Opposition Leader in Senate

5 minutes ago
 Johnson Receives Findings of Inquiry Into Lockdown ..

Johnson Receives Findings of Inquiry Into Lockdown Parties in Downing Street - R ..

49 seconds ago
 Poland to Send Defensive Weapons to Ukraine - Nati ..

Poland to Send Defensive Weapons to Ukraine - National Security Bureau

1 minute ago
 Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final be ..

Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final before final'

1 minute ago
 French diplomats call on Chief Secretary KP

French diplomats call on Chief Secretary KP

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>