480-kg unhygienic meat seized, 2 held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The patrolling police arrested two accused during special checking near Sahuwala and recovered 480kg unhygienic meat from a car, here on Monday.

The accused were identified as Zeeshan and Saleem, who were bringing meat from Chiniot for selling it in market.

On being informed by police, Veterinary Officer Dr. Ahsan Tassawar Cheema, along with his team, reached the spot amd declared the meat unhygienic after checking.

A case has been registered in Ugoki police station on the complaint of veterinary officer.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.