4,800-bag urea supplied to 6 notified dealers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 4,800 bags of urea fertilisers have been supplied to 6 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that 1,200 urea bags were supplied to one dealer in Tehsil Tandlianwala while 3,400 bags were supplied to four dealers in tehsil Sammundri.

Similarly, 200 urea bags were supplied to one dealer in tehsil Chak Jhumra, he said.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate, he added.