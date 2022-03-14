UrduPoint.com

4,800-bag Urea Supplied To 6 Notified Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

4,800-bag urea supplied to 6 notified dealers

As many as 4,800 bags of urea fertilisers have been supplied to 6 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 4,800 bags of urea fertilisers have been supplied to 6 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that 1,200 urea bags were supplied to one dealer in Tehsil Tandlianwala while 3,400 bags were supplied to four dealers in tehsil Sammundri.

Similarly, 200 urea bags were supplied to one dealer in tehsil Chak Jhumra, he said.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Conference speakers appreciative of CPEC impact on ..

Conference speakers appreciative of CPEC impact on Pakistan's economy

23 seconds ago
 Faisal Vawda submits written synopsis in disqualif ..

Faisal Vawda submits written synopsis in disqualification case

25 seconds ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

27 seconds ago
 Day temperatures to rise from 5-8 C;PMD

Day temperatures to rise from 5-8 C;PMD

29 seconds ago
 AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing t ..

AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing technical support to AJK Govt f ..

4 minutes ago
 China issues blue alert for sandstorms

China issues blue alert for sandstorms

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>