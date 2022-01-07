4800 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to notified dealers for sale

UrduPoint.com

January 07, 2022

As many as 4800 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to the notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 4800 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to the notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that 1700 urea bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil City/Sadar, 1200 bags to 2 dealers in Tehsil Jaranwala, 600 bags to one dealer in Tehsil Tandlianwala and 1300 bags to 2 dealers in Tehsil Sammundri.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the district to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate of Rs.1768 per bag, he added.

