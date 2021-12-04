UrduPoint.com

4800 Gram Hashish, 1855 Gram Heroin Recovered, Two Smugglers Arrested In Peshawar

Excise Department Peshawar Region in two separate raids Saturday recovered 4800 gram hashish and 1855 gram heroin and arrested two smugglers

In first incident, excise department on a tip off recovered 1855 gram heroin from a car barring number JZ205 near City Homes on G T Road and arrested driver islam Gul of district Khyber.

In second incident, 4800 grams hashish was recovered from Noor Hussain resident of district Khyber sitting at a passenger van and arrested him.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers in relevant police stations and investigation is underway.

