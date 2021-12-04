4800 gram hashish, 1855 gram heroin recovered, two smugglers arrested in peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise Department Peshawar Region in two separate raids Saturday recovered 4800 gram hashish and 1855 gram heroin and arrested two smugglers.

In first incident, excise department on a tip off recovered 1855 gram heroin from a car barring number JZ205 near City Homes on G T Road and arrested driver islam Gul of district Khyber.

In second incident, 4800 grams hashish was recovered from Noor Hussain resident of district Khyber sitting at a passenger van and arrested him.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers in relevant police stations and investigation is underway.