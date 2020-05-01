4800 wheat bags recovered from warehouses

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :City district government took action against hoarders on Friday and recovered 4800 wheat bags from warehouses located in Barki and Hadyara areas.

According to official sources here, 1800 wheat bags were recovered from a warehouse located in Barki and 3000 wheat bags recovered from a godown in Hadyara.

Seized bags had been shifted to wheat purchase centre in Barki, sources added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal said that keeping in view the current situation noleniency would be shown to the hoarders.