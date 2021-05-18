4800 wheat bags seized before transportation to Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Burewala accompanying a team of food department and other officials raided a place at Ghalla Mandi and seized 4800 bags of wheat before their transportation to some flour mills in Lahore

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Burewala accompanying a team of food department and other officials raided a place at Ghalla Mandi and seized 4800 bags of wheat before their transportation to some flour mills in Lahore.

Commission agents used to supply wheat to flour mills instead of food department, Assistant Commissioner Umar Farooq said and warned that no attempt would be allowed to hoard or smuggle out wheat on the pretext of having permits.

He said that wheat procurement target would be achieved adding that Burewala was also facing shortage of 40,000 wheat bags of the target.