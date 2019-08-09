48000 policemen to perform duty in Sindh during Eid

Some 48,000 policemen would be deployed on security duty across the Sindh province, as per contingency plan prepared for the three days of Eid ul Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Some 48,000 policemen would be deployed on security duty across the Sindh province, as per contingency plan prepared for the three days of Eid ul Azha.

According to the plan, presented to the IGP- Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here on Friday special focus would be to check instances of hides snatching and stealing.

Special arrangements have also been made to combat possible cases of street crimes, particularly in urban centres of the province.

Sindh Police, urging the authorities to ensure that crimes were averted at every cost, sought close coordination between all agencies concerned with equal attention to sensitize people about measures to protect themselves against criminals through contacting the police force.

People must be well informed to immediately approach authorities via the Helpline 15 in case of being harassed, or being exposed to incidents of robbery, and or mugging, he directed officials attending a meeting chaired by him at the CPO office.

IGP-Sindh also sought adequate understanding of the policemen on security duty about the code of conduct developed by the administration with regard to donation, collection and supply of hides during Eid ul Adha.

Reminding that section 114 had been imposed, Dr. Imam said policemen must be well sensitized about their responsibilities with regard to implementation of the law concerned .

As per report presented to him special arrangements had also been made to ensure security around eidgahs and sites where major congregations for Eid prayers were planned to be held.

More than 20,328 policemen would be on security duty in Karachi at the 400 mosques, 315 Imam Bargahs, 460 eidgahs, 38 designated prayer places of Bohri and Ismaili communities along with some 300 sites where collective sacrifice of animals would be performed.

There was said to be a special provision for patrolling by police force supported by special branch, counter terrorism department and other police units.