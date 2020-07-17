UrduPoint.com
4805 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 4805 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 272 died due to pandemic in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, 15,987 coronavirus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 5715 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 4805 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 213 people were awaited while 10442 were tested negative.

"Presently 128 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 50 belonged to Rawal Town,27 Potahar town,26 Rawalpindi cantt,5 Gujar khan,6 Taxila,12 Khutta and 2 Kalar Syeda while no patient was admitted in tehsil Kotli Sattian and Murree," it said.

The DPR said that 510 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes.

