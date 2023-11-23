Open Menu

481 Power Pilferers Arrested: IESCO Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

481 power pilferers arrested: IESCO Chief

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad on Thursday said that as many as 481 power pilferers have been arrested so far during the ongoing anti-power theft and recovery drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad on Thursday said that as many as 481 power pilferers have been arrested so far during the ongoing anti-power theft and recovery drive.

He said that some 585 FIRs were registered against the power thieves. Out of a total 481 have been arrested besides imposing a fine of Rs 262 million on 4,640 power thieves across the company’s all regions.

The series of operations against electricity thieves continued without discrimination in all IESCO regions including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles, under the direct supervision of Chief Engineer Operation

Muhammad Aslam Khan, he said.

Dr Amjad said IESCO Operation, M&T and Surveillance teams checked the meters of houses and colonies of IESCO officers and staff in all operation circles.

He issued clear instructions to the detection teams that no one was above the law and if any IESCO officer or staff was found involved in electricity theft, strict action would be taken against him.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Company Fine Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained grow ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

5 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

5 minutes ago
 Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

5 minutes ago
 KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start worki ..

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

6 minutes ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and cu ..

FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and culture

4 minutes ago
Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

12 minutes ago
 SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

12 minutes ago
 Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on d ..

Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

12 minutes ago
 Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

4 minutes ago
 Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

12 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on CM KP

Australian HC calls on CM KP

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan