481 power pilferers arrested: IESCO Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad on Thursday said that as many as 481 power pilferers have been arrested so far during the ongoing anti-power theft and recovery drive.

He said that some 585 FIRs were registered against the power thieves. Out of a total 481 have been arrested besides imposing a fine of Rs 262 million on 4,640 power thieves across the company’s all regions.

The series of operations against electricity thieves continued without discrimination in all IESCO regions including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles, under the direct supervision of Chief Engineer Operation

Muhammad Aslam Khan, he said.

Dr Amjad said IESCO Operation, M&T and Surveillance teams checked the meters of houses and colonies of IESCO officers and staff in all operation circles.

He issued clear instructions to the detection teams that no one was above the law and if any IESCO officer or staff was found involved in electricity theft, strict action would be taken against him.